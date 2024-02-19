Sun Peaks resident hoping to find sentimental truck stolen in Valleyview

Photo: Contributed This green Jeep was stolen from a storage compound in the Valleyview sometime between Thursday and Friday morning.

Dale Kitto just wants his truck back — no questions asked.

“Just leave it in a public place and let someone find it,” Kitto said is his message to whomever stole it.

On Friday afternoon the 44-year-old Sun Peaks resident discovered the green Jeep he stored at a compound in Orchards Walk had been stolen.

The new was devastating as Kitto considers the vehicle a family heirloom because he restored it with his dad, Bruce, who passed away way from cancer two years ago.

“That truck means the world to me," Kitto said.

The Jeep has been in the family for 20 years, and Kitto inherited it from his father five years ago when his parents struck a deer with it. Kitto said he suggested taking the vehicle off their hands after the accident, and, in turn repaired it and surprised his dad with the fix.

“I rebuilt it and he was so proud of me,” Kitto said. "He was just amazed that I could do it, and then he helped me with the body work.”

Kitto said his dad would drive the Jeep on occasion whenever his other vehicle broke down and would refer to the vehicle as belonging to his son.

“He’d be like ‘here's the keys to your truck back,’” Kitto said. “I always told him it was his truck and it was never mine … when he passed I told him I wouldn’t sell the truck, nothing would happen to the truck.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitto would take his father for drives in the Jeep, where they would have conversations and bond even further.

“A lot of great memories of us just chatting and stuff like that,” Kitto said. “He was my best friend.”

Kitto said it felt like someone had taken his child from him when he found out the Jeep had been stolen.

He said his mother was even more distraught by the theft, noting she was very happy that he had kept the vehicle.

Kitto said he filed a police report, and has friend who’ve been searching for the Jeep.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the Kamloops RCMP regarding the file.

The Jeep has a distinct sticker on one of its windows honouring his father as well as his younger brother who also passed away 13 years ago. The sticker is of angel wings and reads “In Loving Memory Bruce & Michael KITTO.”

The vehicles license plate number is TB356H.

Anyone who has information about the stolen vehicle can contact there Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.