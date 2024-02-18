Kamloops council backs off temporary water pump for NCIS due to overflowing cost

Photo: City of Kamloops The Noble Creek Irrigation System in Westsyde has been providing farmers with water since the 1960s.

The City of Kamloops will no longer be supplying Westsyde farmers a temporary water pump in place of the Noble Creek Irrigation System for the upcoming growing season following a closed-door decision.

NCIS infrastructure is in the process of being dismantled — a move the city implemented due to erosion concerns around the system’s intake.

Last spring council voted to decommission the system ahead of 2024, but, following an uproar from users who felt they were being left without enough time to pivot to new irrigation systems, council opted to provide a temporary pump in a new location for irrigation supply while decommissioning the at-risk portions of the NCIS.

Meanwhile, the Noble Creek Irrigation Society — made up of some of the NCIS users — have been looking into establishing their own communal irrigation system.

Last Tuesday council released its decision, from the closed meeting, to end the procurement process to design and build a temporary pump due to costs being significantly higher than expected.

Council also directed staff to sell the remaining NCIS assets and assist the society for 100 hours (about four days) with obtaining permits, licenses, and grants and to orient the society on how to operate the remaining NCIS assets.

According to City of Kamloops utility services manager Greg Wightman, the procurement process indicated that costs were likely to be much higher than what the city anticipated, what council approved and more than what NCIS customers indicated they could pay.

The city’s pre-procurement estimates pegged the costs between $500,000 and $700,000 with users funding 25 per cent of the cost and the municipality’s potable water reserve covering the remaining 75 per cent. Wightman said users would have had to provide up to $175,000 under that estimate.

Certain details of the bidding process, including the exact cost of the city’s requested design and build of the temporary pump, must remain confidential, Wightman said during the council meeting.

Wightman said the society provided a survey of 34 of the 41 users of the NCIS, which showed 27 customers required temporary irrigation service for 2024, but few could afford much higher costs to their water rates for temporary irrigation. It is expected the society will purchase the remaining assets being put up for sale.

“The society has indicated they're comfortable and can operate the [remaining] system in 2024, independent of the City of Kamloops,” Wightman said.

Wightman also said all 41 NCIS customers will be receiving their portion of $3.2 million in decommissioning payments being paid to support the financial transition off the NCIS.

Those payments are currently being processed. The $3.2 million was funded from the potable water utility and formed a portion of the need for an 18 per cent water rate increase that was approved by council for 2024.