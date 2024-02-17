Pregnant Kamloops women again being told they may have to travel elsewhere for care

Photo: Castanet

Pregnant Kamloops women are once again being told they may have to travel to Salmon Arm, Vernon or Kelowna for prenatal care.

Doctor retirements and an influx of patients from outside the city are being cited as two reasons for the latest maternity crisis in the community, which comes about eight months after the last one seemed to be temporarily averted.

The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics (TRFO) clinic — the main maternity clinic in Kamloops, which delivers about 60 of the 100 babies born in the city each month — has again begun to turn away patients. Despite stopgap measures put in place, some pregnant women are being told they have no choice but to travel away from Kamloops for care.

“The last week has been a lot of panicking and a lot of researching,” said Jordyn Jeffrey, who is 22 weeks pregnant with her first child and was informed last week that the referral from her family doctor had been denied.

“When I received the phone call, it was like, ‘What do I do now?’ I didn’t even know this was something that was plausible.”

Jeffrey said the person who phoned her from Royal Inland Hospital suggested she seek care in another city.

“I was told that I may have to look in Salmon Arm or Vernon,” she said. “Essentially they said to explore all options that I can. Thankfully I have a general practitioner — many people in this community do not.”

But Jeffrey said her family doctor does not deliver babies, so she will still need help from someone at some point — and the lack of answers is frustrating.

Not enough doctors delivering babies

Lisa Zetes-Zanatta, Interior Health’s executive director for Kamloops community services, said the problem is complicated.

The TRFO is independently run by physicians, not IH. Zetes-Zanatta agreed to speak to the situation only generally, not specifically about the clinic.

“We’ve had some retirements of people who used to do pre-natal and post-natal care and deliveries in the Kamloops area, and there are many reasons why family physicians are choosing not to provide maternity care — the demanding hours, high stress, the need for specialized training and liability insurance premiums, and there’s the physician compensation issues,” she told Castanet.

“And this isn’t something that is just happening in Kamloops. Across B.C. and nationally, there is a shortage of physicians who are wanting to do maternity care, and that is really what is driving this challenge.”

Another factor is Kamloops’ location geographically, which means any pregnant woman from a vast rural area has to travel to the city for care.

“It can be from as far away as right at the tip of Boston Bar and Merritt to Chase and Lillooet, Lytton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek — there is a very large catchment area,” Zetes-Zanatta said.

“That’s part of the problem — when you have a very large geographic area and limited physician capacity in some of the communities, you will see a larger draw on the main city that’s supporting them. I think that’s what TRFO is experiencing.”

Facing 'significant challenges'

Zetes-Zanatta said IH is asking Kamloops-area GPs to step up to the plate.

“We’re asking providers, even if they don’t deliver babies in the hospital, we ask the patients to go back to the providers to ask if they will care for them during their pre- and post-natal period,” she said.

“Then they can present to the hospital for delivery.”

Things become more complicated for patients without a family doctor.

“If someone doesn’t have care, then we’re asking them to go onto Pathways [online medical referral portal],” Zetes-Zanatta said.

“And it may be that the nearest provider is in Salmon Arm, but that’s where the providers accepting patients will be listed.”

Unfortunately, Zetes-Zanatta said she doesn’t see the situation improving greatly anytime soon.

“We have some significant challenges,” she said.

“We will continue to recruit, we will continue to bring in additional people and we will look at innovative ways that we can deliver the care with different models. I don’t think there is a magic answer, but we need to continue to move forward to invest in all the opportunities we’ve seen for solutions now, as well as look at innovative ways that might work.”

Uncertainty stressing out moms to be

Jeffrey said she’s happy to have a GP, but she still doesn’t know how her baby is going to be delivered when that time comes.

“It’s a bit of limbo for myself and many other women right now — it’s the unknown,” she said, noting the situation is causing her to lose sleep.

“It’s stressful. And you talk to other people and they’re just stuck, too. I have to remind myself it’s not just me that I’m caring for and keep the blood pressure down.”

Jeffrey said she’s hoping for the best.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “You would think in a city of 100,000 that we could get our shit together enough to provide this kind of care."