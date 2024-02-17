In wake of program cuts, TRU visual arts student curates new exhibition with 'dream team' of student artists

Student artists at Thompson Rivers University have put together a “dream team” of visual arts students to create a new art exhibition in the wake of visual arts program cuts, titled Our Voice.

The exhibition’s curator, a third year student artist who goes by Dieddo, said the exhibition was put on with the help of several visual arts faculty members and a team of respected students.

“I wanted to do something with my fellow students that I admired and I'm very happy that I kind of feel like I put together my dream team of students that I think always make great work and always make some great efforts and I think I always learn from them,” Dieddo said.

“I think a lot of us aren't happy with how we're being treated and how we're just being cast aside by by our dean, and I think this show is also to say we're here and we are proud of the visual arts students even if TRU doesn't feel that.”

The exhibition is being held at TRU’s Art Gallery, in the Old Main building, through March 1.