Kamloops lawyer to stand trial in September on first-degree murder charge

Photo: Castanet A police officer carries items into Butch Bagabuyo's Victoria Street law office during the execution of a search warrant in March of 2022.

Trial dates have been set for a Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a Thompson Rivers University professor.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in the city, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, and charged with indignity to human remains. He was re-arrested last May and charged with first-degree murder.

In December, Bagabuyo’s defence lawyer successfully applied for a change of venue for his trial, moving it from Kamloops to Vancouver. A sweeping court-ordered publication ban prevents the publication of any other information relating to the allegations against Bagabuyo or the reason for that move.

Bagabuyo has pre-trial conferences set for Feb. 21 and April 17, with pre-trial applications expected to get underway in June.

His trial is scheduled to get underway on Sept. 9 in Vancouver and run until the end of November.

Bagabuyo remains free on bail.