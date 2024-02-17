New tiny library in Aberdeen Mall proving popular for Thompson-Nicola Regional District

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s tiniest library has been getting a big reception from residents of southwest Kamloops.

Dignitaries, library staff and students from Aberdeen elementary were on hand for a grand opening for the library at Aberdeen Mall, which is the newest such facility in town and the first to be opened since 1974.

Clocking in at just 352 square feet, the library, located next to the food court, is designed to be a litmus test for an eventual full-sized one, which will be located on the south shore.

The library has been operational since November and so far, the statistics have shown its worth with anywhere from 70 to 120 people stopping in daily — something tiny library branch manager Mike Brown told Castanet Kamloops is a good thing given the small space.

“Very positive reception,” Brown said. “Lots of folks that are really happy to have a library presence in the southwest of Kamloops. It's been a long time coming, and they're really happy to have an option up here. There's a lot of folks that have come to me and said ‘I never intended to go back to the library again, but now that you're up here, it's an option that I'll take advantage of again.’”

The tiny library is also punching above its weight, circulating as many books as some of the mid-sized libraries in the TNRL system.

Brown said these numbers exclude people using their new holds locker — a first-of-its kind machine in the TNRL that readers can access anytime the mall is open to pick up reserved books.

“It’s really exciting for patrons to be able to just kind of do that self-serve library service, and so we've had to actually order another one that's on its way that will be full of even more holds I'm sure,” said Dara Hill, TNRL marketing and communications coordinator.

Brown said the tiny library is just the start, as they hope to one day have a full-sized library on the south shore.

“This is our toe in the door up in this area,” he said. “We do want to expand. The dream is to have a standalone library up here, but this is a start, and with this we get data and with data we can make a case for a larger footprint.”