Return to Kamloops part of 'huge growth plan' for Taco Time, executive says

Photo: Taco Time Canada This photo of a Taco Time restaurant in Victoria shows the modernized branding the Mexican fast-food chain is now using.

Taco Time’s return to Kamloops is part of a “huge growth plan” for the fast-food brand, according to its vice-president.

Wendy Derzai Minnett, vice-president for Taco Time Canada and Extreme Pita, told Castanet the chain’s new Kamloops location — the first in the city in more than a decade — is expected to open in June.

“We have a huge growth plan. We’re already very strong in Western Canada, but as locations and availability come up we have a lot of franchisees that want new locations or more locations,” she said.

"Eighty per cent of our growth is from the inside, so a lot of our franchisees are looking for second, third, fourth stores.”

Derzai Minnett said a new Taco Time recently opened in Surrey and another is slated to open soon in West Kelowna. That’s in addition to a big push from the brand into the Ontario market.

And the new restaurants are popular. The last time a new location opened in the Interior, in Vernon in 2022, Derzai Minnett said hungry customers caused traffic jams in the area and police had to be called for traffic control.

The Orchards Walk location, 3200 Valleyview Dr., will mark Taco Time’s return to the Tournament Capital following a lengthy hiatus. The last Kamloops Taco Time, in the Aberdeen Mall food court, closed at the end of 2011.

Derzai Minnett said anyone who hasn’t darkened the door of a Taco Time since then might be in for a surprise following a major brand revamp.

“We changed everything. We modernized the entire brand in every way possible — primary colours and fun, vibrant sugar skulls, male and female,” she said.

"We did it in a very sustainable way because we didn’t choose super expensive finishes so the build out wouldn’t cost more."

But not everything will be different. The Mexi-Fries were untouched, as was the spice recipe used by Taco Time on its meat for decades.

“We’ve been around for 45 years now in Canada — it’s a legacy brand,” Derzai Minnett said.

“We have maintained the integrity of what Taco Time flavours are, we’ve just improved on the quality of the ingredients."

Derzai Minnett said permits for the Kamloops Taco Time are expected to be in place next month, and the restaurant is hoping to open sometime early in June.