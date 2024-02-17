Still no answers as case of missing man in Sun Peaks hits six-year mark

Photo: Contributed Heather and Ryan Shtuka

The annual A Run for Ryan will be held Saturday in Sun Peaks, marking the sixth anniversary of Ryan Shtuka's disappearance in the mountain resort community.

The event will see attendees gather at the top of the Sunburst express chairlift at 3 p.m. for a group ski down Five Mile run to celebrate the love for the slopes that brought Shtuka to Sun Peaks from his home near Edmonton.

Shtuka, who was 20 at the time, vanished in Sun Peaks during a house party on Burfield Drive. He disappeared in the early-morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018. Mounties have not ruled out foul play, but have not reported finding anything suspicious.

His disappearance remains a mystery.

Parents Heather and Scott Shtuka have made regular trips to Sun Peaks over the years to conduct searches in the resort municipality, trying to find signs of their son — all to no avail.

“Community members and guests alike are invited to show their support for the Shtuka family, keeping Ryan top of mind since he was reported missing from Sun Peaks six years ago,” a post on Sun Peaks Resort website stated.

Once the group reaches the village, participants are invited to ride the Village Platter or Village Carpet to the top, where Shtuka worked during his season in Sun Peaks. Complimentary hot chocolate will be served.

At 7 p.m., the family will host a candlelight vigil for Shtuka.

Shtuka’s mother, Heather, said on Facebook that spending the grim anniversary doing things her son enjoyed will always have meaning.

“It is a way to create lasting memories that are not just filled with tragedy and grief,” she wrote.

Last year, Heather Shtuka published a best-selling book detailing her experience with her son’s disappearance.

Shtuka arrived in Sun Peaks on Dec. 1, 2017, to spend the season snowboarding and was last seen in the early-morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018, leaving a house party on Burfield Drive to walk the short distance home.

When he didn’t show up to work later that day, friends reported him missing.

Over the past six years, his parents have scoured the resort community, constantly checking the area where their son was last seen, with thousands of volunteers, search dogs, drones and helicopters having combed through the area.

Anyone with information about Ryan’s disappearance is asked to contact the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.