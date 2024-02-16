Downtown Kamloops store out thousands after overnight burglary: RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a downtown Kamloops store last weekend in an overnight burglary, police say.

According to Mounties, thieves gained entry to the business, in the 200-block of Victoria Street, at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mounties were called to the scene just after 8 a.m., once staff became aware of the burglary.

Police said clothing and other items were stolen, and losses for the store were in the thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.