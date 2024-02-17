Kamloops man Tasered during violent outburst amid mental-health crisis, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man in mental-health crisis was Tasered by Kamloops Mounties after jumping on the hood of a police cruiser.

According to police, officers were called to Southill Street just after midnight on Feb. 10 for a report of a man assaulting staff at a healthcare facility.

“Upon police attendance, the man jumped on the hood of a police cruiser and began striking the vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The officer exited his vehicle and advised the man he was under arrest. The man charged at the police officer, who was able to effectively reply a conductive-energy device and safely take him into custody.”

Evelyn said the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.