230277
Kamloops  

Kamloops man Tasered during violent outburst amid mental-health crisis, police say

Tasered after charging at cop

- | Story: 472822

A man in mental-health crisis was Tasered by Kamloops Mounties after jumping on the hood of a police cruiser.

According to police, officers were called to Southill Street just after midnight on Feb. 10 for a report of a man assaulting staff at a healthcare facility.

“Upon police attendance, the man jumped on the hood of a police cruiser and began striking the vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The officer exited his vehicle and advised the man he was under arrest. The man charged at the police officer, who was able to effectively reply a conductive-energy device and safely take him into custody.”

Evelyn said the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News