Thief targets iPads in smash-and-grab burglary at downtown Kamloops business

Photo: Castanet

Expensive electronics were among the items targeted by a thief last weekend during a smash-and-grab burglary at a downtown Kamloops business, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 200-block of Seymour Street at about 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 for a report of a break-in.

Investigators believe the culprit smashed a glass door, grabbed items from inside and fled eastbound on foot.

Police said iPads were among the items stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.