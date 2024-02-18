231260
Two guns and ammunition seized by Kamloops RCMP from home on McGill Road

Two firearms and ammunition were seized last weekend from a home on McGill Road after Kamloops Mounties responded to a report of a burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 700-block of McGill Road for a report of two people trying to break in through a balcony at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 9.

“Multiple police officers attended and, after knocking for a period of time, breached the doorway,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Inside, they located a woman wanted on an arrest warrant, two insecure firearms and ammo and a resident of the address.”

Evelyn said the resident was released, the guns and ammunition were seized and the woman was held under the warrant.

