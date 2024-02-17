Driver charged in Kamloops-area highway crash that killed three members of Afghan refugee family

Photo: KTW file

Charges have been laid in relation to a tragic collision last year on Highway 5 north of Kamloops that killed three members of a refugee family that had recently arrived in Canada from Afghanistan.

The three-vehicle collision took place just before 11 a.m. on March 1, 2023, in the 3300-block of Highway 5 near Clearwater.

At the time, police said a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck from Alberta crossed the highway centre line and sideswiped a Ford F-550 hauling a trailer before colliding head-on with a Ford Escape.

Charges were sworn Friday against David Morris Khadikin, 39. He is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Court documents identify the deceased as Abdul Rahim Paiwand, Zabihullah Ahmadi and Rukshana Sakhizade.

Khadikin is slated to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on March 25, 2024. He is not in custody.