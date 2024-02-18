Elderly driver fined $2K for causing Highway 1 collision that killed motorcyclist

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A driver who caused a collision two summers ago that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 1 just west of Kamloops has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Gerhard Adolf Winkler, 78, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention.

Court heard Winkler was driving a van towing a horse trailer on Aug. 30, 2022, when he missed his turn on Highway 1 in Cherry Creek. Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Winkler stopped on the shoulder near Rodeo Drive to pull a U-turn.

As that was happening, a motorcyclist was approaching the van and passing a pickup truck.

“The result of that was that the motorcycle collided with the van,” Varesi said. "The front wheel of the motorcycle struck the front wheel well of the van."

Arthur Carefoot, 82, was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

“This is a situation where the accused simply underestimated how much time he had,” Varesi said.

Winkler, who has no criminal record, was apologetic in court. He became emotional when talking about the trauma of the incident.

“It was just a matter of seconds — wrong place, wrong time,” he said. “It was a very traumatic event. I feel for the family.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a $2,000 fine, plus $300 in court surcharges.

“The circumstances that I’ve heard are as tragic as it gets with these types of offences,” she said.

“Unfortunately, being in the wrong place at the wrong time has affected a number of people in this case.”