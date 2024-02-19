Probation for Kamloops teen who handcuffed support worker to steering wheel

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops teen who handcuffed a support worker from his group home to the steering wheel of her own vehicle has been ordered to spend the next 18 months on probation.

The 17-year-old boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful confinement.

Court heard the teen, who lives in a care home, was displaying “escalating behaviour” on Aug. 2, 2023, when a supervisor was sent to the home to address the situation.

“[The teen] approached her while she was sitting in her vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“He opened the door and he was in possession of a pair of handcuffs. He handcuffed her to the steering wheel of the vehicle and went back inside the residence, where he caused some damage to one of the walls."

Police were called and they arrived a short time later, freeing the staffer and arresting the teen. The worker was not injured other than scratches on her wrist.

“It’s a serious offence and alarming circumstances,” Varesi said.

The teen was on probation at the time of the incident following an assault conviction last year. Court heard he has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism spectrum disorder, but he does not use drugs and he is doing well in school.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 18 months of probation.

While on probation, the teen will be required to take counselling as directed and attend school, among other conditions. He will also be prohibited from possessing any weapons or handcuffs, and from presenting himself as a first responder.

Bennett also ordered the teen to write a letter of apology to the victim.