Residents invited to give feedback on City of Kamloops' draft cultural strategic plan

The City of Kamloops is inviting residents to provide feedback on its draft cultural strategic plan, which lays out goals to strengthen cultural development and arts infrastructure.

In a news release, the city said a draft plan has been posted online. Members of the public are invited to complete a feedback form indicating their level of support for the strategic directions laid out in the document.

“While already informed by extensive consultation, the feedback form is important to the project team to ensure that the final plan presented to council for adoption in early spring resonates with residents and is supported as a long-term plan for our community,” said the city statement.

The draft plan, which was introduced to council late last year, outlines a number of strategic directions including reducing barriers to arts access, attracting and supporting cultural workers and creative entrepreneurs, improving arts infrastructure and strengthening tourism, social and economic impacts through cultural development.

The draft plan and feedback form is available on the City of Kamloops website, and a paper survey is available for pick up at city hall or Kamloops Museum and Archives.

The feedback form will be available until 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.