Kamloops city council committee to consider proposed cuts to lessen tax hike

A Kamloops council committee will hear from city staff Tuesday about areas where possible funding deferrals or cuts could take place as it continues discussions around the 2024 budget and property tax rate.

An 10.8 per cent provisional tax rate increase was initially estimated for this year — about a $270 hike for the average house, ahead of any supplemental budget item approvals. Staff have noted this year’s budget is impacted by inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and labour contract changes.

In December, council members asked staff to conduct an efficiency review and report back with suggestions for cost savings — suggestions which will be coming forward to Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

“Administration has continued to review the assumptions that were applied to the prior funding requirements. Administration is proposing changes and options to reduce some of the items that are taxation-funded expenditures,” staff wrote in its report to the committee.

“In addition to this work, administration is providing for the committee of the whole’s consideration actions that can be undertaken that, while not directly impacting the 2024 budget, will provide an impact on the 2025 and beyond financial budgets.”

In the report, staff recommend using alternate funding sources for some specific capital projects to reduce the impact on taxation this year, and in future years. This could reduce taxation-based funding by $608,500 in 2024.

The report said budgets for staff training and professional consulting engagements could be reduced in alignment with 2023 actual spends. Staff said there has also been an estimated $500,000 change in assessed growth value from BC Assessment.

“While there are properties still under appeal, it is anticipated that there will be some additional growth, which may be added into the 2024 budget to offset the increase[d] tax requirements,” the report said.

If all suggested changes are approved by council, taxation-based funding could be reduced by about $2.6 million or 1.92 per cent — an estimated $47.92 difference for the average home.

City staff also reviewed prior council-approved initiatives like the taxation-funded asset management reserve, the Community Climate Action Plan levy, asking the committee to decide if it wants to stick with status quo funding, reduce this year’s annual contributions, or defer the contributions in 2024 entirely.

Council members will discuss the budget review along with this year’s slate of proposed supplemental budget items, at its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The full report can be found in the meeting agenda.

A public budget meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at McArthur Island Sport Centre Lounge. Residents will receive an update on the provisional budget and an introduction to the supplemental budget items, and have an opportunity to speak one-on-one with council and staff.