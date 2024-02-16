TNRL celebrating Family Day long weekend with tiny library festivities

Photo: TNRL Kamloops' newest and tiniest library is located next to the Aberdeen Mall food court. The library had its soft launch on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is inviting residents to check out its newest — and tiniest — library this Family Day long weekend.

Open in Aberdeen Mall next to the food court, the library will host a free event Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. where guests can take in story time, face painting, button making and a visit from Lolli-Pop the Clown.

“Stop by for one event, in between your stops while shopping at the mall, or join us for the whole day of fun as we celebrate our newest library in Kamloops,” Margo Schiller, TNRD manager of libraries and engagement said in a news release.

Guests are also invited to stop by the Aberdeen Tiny Library to get a library card, pick out some new books, check the new self-serve holds locker and enter a draw for a $50 Aberdeen Mall gift card.

The tiny library is located next to the food court at Aberdeen Mall.

The Aberdeen Tiny Library is the first library to be added in Kamloops since 1974. It is a temporary, 352 square foot space that opened its doors in November. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday.

The Aberdeen Tiny Library is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and is equipped with self-serve hold pickup lockers, featuring radio frequency ID technology that allows patrons to pick up their holds any time the mall is open.

The TNRL has a lease agreement in place for one year at the Aberdeen Mall location, with an option for renewal.

“While celebrating this accomplishment, TNRL remains committed to exploring opportunities for a full-service library in southwest Kamloops,” Schiller said.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library serves more than 143,000 residents across nearly 45,000 square kilometres in the TNRD. The TNRL offers services across 13 locations and a mobile library.

Saturday’s event schedule