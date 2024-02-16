Kamloops region featured in new TV show that followed Super Bowl

Photo: CBS Justin Hartley stands in a field near Cache Creek as part of the new CBS show Tracker.

The Kamloops region featured prominently in a new TV series that aired after last week’s Super Bowl.

The drama action series Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, filmed the opening scenes of its first episode at a location between Walhachin and Cache Creek.

“This is the second recent major motion picture that has utilized world-class film locations in this area of the TNRD,” Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Terri Hadwin said in a news release.

The other was the debut of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters starring Kurt Russell, which premiered in November.

According to Variety Magazine, the episode, titled "Klamath Falls" was watched by 18.4 million viewers — aided by the lead-in of the record-setting Super Bowl LVIII, which was the most-watched television event since the moon landing in 1969.

“Desert landscapes of the TNRD are generally a huge draw for film productions of all sizes. This area where Tracker was filmed is also conveniently located close to several communities and main amenities for film crews,” Hadwin said.

Tracker, based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, centres on the story of survivalist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), who travels the country in his airstream to help police and private citizens solve crimes and find missing people — until a new case changes everything.

The series debuted Feb. 11 and new episodes to be released each Sunday.

All 13 episodes can be watched on Paramount+, CTV or CBS.

“To have a premiere immediately following the Super Bowl is generally viewed as a pinnacle for releasing a new series on television,” Hadwin said.

“It’s a feather in the cap for Tracker, and for the Thompson-Nicola region. Our landscapes are the feature of the main poster materials for this series. And we are easy to find in the pilot episode, as many exciting scenes were filmed in our backyard.”

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is a department within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. The TNFC markets the Thompson-Nicola region worldwide and facilitates all types of motion picture productions.

Learn more about the TNFC online.