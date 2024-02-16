Kamloops Mounties probe brazen daylight home invasion on Aberdeen cul de sac

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are trying to track down a pair of men who broke into an Aberdeen house and made off with weapons.

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a pair of suspects following a brazen home invasion Thursday morning on an Aberdeen cul de sac in which the culprits were reportedly seen fleeing with guns.

Police were called at about 11 a.m. to a home in the 2400-block of Drummond Court, where suspects allegedly forced their way in while residents were still sleeping.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said no injuries were reported from the break-in.

“Those in the area saw two men running away with what appeared to be firearms, before leaving the area in a black SUV,” Evelyn said in a press release.

She added the incident is believed to have been targeted.

Officers who responded to the incident found and stopped a black SUV nearby, but it was unrelated to the break-in, Evelyn said.

Police, however, seized weapons, ammunition and more than 150 grams of suspected meth, cocaine and crack, which appeared packaged for sale.

The suspects from the home invasion are described as two white men standing about six feet and appearing to be about 30 years old. One was dressed in black sporting a close-cropped beard and the other had his face covered and was wearing a blue track suit with three white stripes on the arms and legs.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who witnessed, has information, security video, or dash camera footage that could be related to this ongoing investigation, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.