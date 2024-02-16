Interior Health, BC Cancer begin search for Kamloops cancer centre builders

Photo: KTW

As expected, BC Cancer has begun the process of finding designers and builders to build the proposed $359 million cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) was issued this week, the first step toward a potential groundbreaking next spring on the long-awaited facility, which has been promised by multiple governments over the past three decades.

“We are committed to keeping the momentum up in our work to expand access to critical cancer treatments for people in Kamloops and surrounding regions,” B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a press release.

From the RFQ process, Interior Health and BC Cancer will decide on a shortlist of up to three proponents who will then be asked to participate in the the request for proposal (RFP) stage, which will determine which team Interior Health and BC Cancer will select to eventually lead the design and construction of the project.

The three successful bidders from the RFQ process are expected to be determined by the June.

An approved business plan for the cancer centre was announced at RIH on Feb. 8. The five-storey building will be built on the Westlands site at RIH and have space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, 10 exam rooms and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services.

An additional MRI suite and patient arrival and check-in areas will be included, as well as three linear accelerator vaults. A new 470-stall parkade will also be constructed as a part of the centre.

In addition, upgrades to RIH to expand cancer care have also been approved, which includes updating and expanding the pharmacy, and relocation and expansion of the Community Oncology Network clinic on the eighth floor.