City of Kamloops changing public notification process for rezoning due to provincial restrictions

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is updating its procedures for notifying residents about applications for zoning changes in response to new provincially. mandated restrictions on public hearings.

Stephen Bentley, City of Kamloops planning manager, told council during its Feb. 6 meeting the Local Government Act was amended in November to prohibit public hearings in certain instances. As a result, the city’s bylaws must be updated to clarify how the public is notified when a public hearing isn’t held.

“Our proposed zoning amendment procedure bylaw reflects legislative changes that were adopted last year," he said.

"And it's going to make our rezoning process more efficient, where an application is for residential development that's consistent with our official community plan [OCP]."

He said as per the province’s regulations, local governments cannot hold a public hearing for a rezoning application if there’s an OCP in effect for the area, the proposed zoning change is consistent with that plan, the only purpose of the bylaw is to permit a residential development, and at least half of the floor area of the proposed development is intended for residential use.

Bentley said if a zoning amendment application alters density or rental tenure, notice must be given to owners and tenants of the property.

Currently, the bylaw says people living within a specific radius are notified.

“Under our proposed bylaw, notice that a public hearing is not being held — which really just indicates the process by which the bylaw will be adopted — is going to be sent to the owner and tenant of the property being rezoned only, not to a broad radius,” he said, noting this is consistent with the legislative requirement.

The city will continue to put up signs notifying the public if there is a rezoning application, and notices will be posted to the city website.

Bentley said while not currently a requirement, proponents of multi-family developments are encouraged to conduct community consultation separate from any public hearing process.

Coun. Nancy Bepple asked when the city's OCP will be amended next, noting this plan will now take up “a more important space” in determining what can be built on which properties.

“That is a place where people will have a chance to influence the development of their community,” she said.

Bentley said under new provincial regulations, the city must update its housing needs assessment by the second half of 2024. A new OCP incorporating the measures must be completed by the end of 2025.

“The housing needs report is going to tell us how much housing, how many housing units we need,” Bentley said.

“Then in the following year, the OCP is going to be updated with public consultation and public hearing clarifying how the city's going to do that.”

Council voted unanimously to pass the first three readings of the updated zoning amendment procedure bylaw.