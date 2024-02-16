TNRD renews more expensive 911 dispatch contract with new technology on horizon

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for 911 answering services through the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The agreement will see the regional district pay more than $325,000 for the service over the next year, while an anticipated longer-term agreement is expected to be worked out.

RDCO coordinates a contract with E-Comm 911 — the answering service for more than 90 per cent of the province — providing the service to eight regional districts in the Southern Interior, including the TNRD.

Each regional district enters into individual agreements with RDCO to cover their portion of the contract costs. The TNRD’s previous one-year agreement expired at the end of 2023 and cost $288,890.

Jamie Vieira, general manager of operations for the TNRD, told Castanet Kamloops the regional district’s contract costs have gone up because E-Comm’s operating costs have increased.

“Service hasn’t changed but costs have,” Vieira said.

According to a staff report from the regional district, next generation 911 service, which will provide more comprehensive information through options including text messages, photo, video and cell phone locations, is expected to be rolled out in Canada over the next few years.

Vieira said the TNRD hopes to be able to suggest the board sign up for a five-year agreement next year if the technology is in place.

Until then, the TNRD anticipates continuing with annual agreements, because details of this new system are not yet fully known, and E-Comm 911 is not able to quote service costs beyond 2024, the report to the board stated.

All electoral areas and member municipalities, except Kamloops, pay their portion of the $325,702 contract through TNRD taxation.

Kamloops contributes its share of the costs through an existing agreement between the TNRD and the city. First Nations contribute through existing service agreements between the TNRD and each participating First Nation.