Mounties blame booze for rollover highway crash south of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Police say alcohol is to blame for a rollover crash last weekend on Highway 5A south of Kamloops near Shumway Lake.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway near Campbell Creek Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a crash.

According to Mounties, officers arrived to find a red pickup truck on its roof in the ditch.

“Two people were located inside with no obvious injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As part of the investigation, a roadside breath test was administered to the driver, which registered a fail reading indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08.”

Evelyn said the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.