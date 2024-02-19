SD73 data shows number of referrals for substance misuse counselling continue to fall

Substance misuse among school-age teens in the Kamloops area appears to be on the decline, according to new data from the Kamloops-Thompson school district, but more than half of the students surveyed said they have consumed alcohol in the last month.

Referrals to substance misuse counselling fell to 210 within the district last year, according to Vessy Mochikas, assistant superintendent of inclusive education.

“Just under 300 pre-pandemic to just a slight decline each year, and then last year we saw 70 to 75 fewer referrals within the school district,” Mochikas told Castanet Kamloops.

Each case does not necessarily represent a student misusing a substance. Mochikas said referrals could range from a student seeking support for themselves, a friend, a family member or just for educational purposes.

“We're seeing an increase in students, and this is a positive in my mind, of students asking to see a counsellor because of somebody they're worried about,” she said.

Counselling to address misuse

Angela Lawrence, SD73 substance misuse clinician, said the number of students who have consumed alcohol in the last month is about 60 per cent. Approximately 30 per cent have consumed cannabis and 17 per cent have consumed nicotine.

“Then any of the harder substances that we call harder drugs, like cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA, any of the hallucinogens, they're going to drop down to three per cent and two per cent,” she said.

She said the school district has a directed suspension program, in which students caught consuming a substance are suspended and assigned to complete a minimum of three counselling sessions.

“Overwhelmingly they will do more, because once they build a connection then they'll come back as long as they feel safe and seen,” Lawrence said.

“We do three-month and six-month follow ups with students who have gone to the directed suspension program and overwhelmingly students recognize that they have learned something.”

Lawrence said there are “a small percentage” of perennial visitors to the program, but most don’t return.

She said all behaviours addressed through counselling fall under the “addiction umbrella” and can include substance use, gambling, pornography, binge eating, shopping and gaming, among others.

Prevention starts young

Mochikas said while there was a drop in referrals last year, increased support measures in schools have been implemented, including starting preventative education at a younger age.

“What we know works is conversation, reducing stigma, reducing shame, teaching students at an early age factual information and positive coping mechanisms,” Mochikas said.

“It normalizes conversation around substance use, with no more myths or scare tactics, because we want students to engage with adults they trust if they are worried for themselves or other people in their lives.”

She said having fewer referrals also means more time can be spent with those who are seeking help.

Mochikas said the school district will maintains its preventative curriculum and continue to sustain high staffing levels, including six counsellors across the district — five of whom were provided by Day One Society in the 2022-23 school year.

“We want to normalize the conversation and really focus on what mental health looks like and how to seek help for yourself or for others,” Mochikas said.

"So it really reinforces that we're doing some positive things."

The Ministry of Education and Childcare will be hosting virtual sessions on youth substance use for parents, guardians and caregivers. Registration is available online.