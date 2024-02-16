WolfPack women look to earn postseason volleyball berth on final weekend of play

Photo: TRU Senior Ema Palkovicova (16) and the TRU WolfPack women's volleyball team is looking to earn a playoff spot this weekend, hosting the Mount Royal Cougars at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The only thing more unique than Ema Palkovicova’s path to Thompson Rivers University is her left handprint.

The fifth-year Slovakian is hoping to cap off her collegiate career by getting the TRU women’s volleyball team back to the postseason for the first time in four years.

She will look to do that this weekend when the Mount Royal University Cougars visit the Tournament Capital Centre for games on Friday and Saturday.

North American athletes often dream of entering the professional ranks after college, but Palkovicova took a different path. Already with years of professional women’s volleyball under her belt in Europe, she dreamed of what life might be like on the Canadian university circuit.

From Slovakia to Kamloops

Growing up in Bratislava, Slovakia, Palkovicova played for the same club team her entire life.

“I had a number of things I was looking to change,” she said.

“My knees were bothering me a lot back then, I wanted to play for a new coach, I was ready to get out of my contract and live in a different part of the world.”

One of her teammates for the 2021-22 season at VK Slávia EU Bratislava was none other than Abby Spratt, a former setter with the WolfPack.

Spratt was in Europe on a gap year away from TRU, getting a taste of life as a professional.

“I told Abby before she left that if she saw any good players over there, to let me know,” said WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm.

“I was lucky enough to have a spy over there for us.”

Not exactly a contender

The program Palkovicova was coming to was in a bit of a rebuild.

During his first six years at the helm of the WolfPack, Grimm improved the program each year, eventually developing a veteran team primed for a run at a Canada West title and potentially national hardware until COVID-19 cancelled the 2020-21 season.

Significant roster turnover once volleyball resumed sent the WolfPack back to square one. None of that bothered Palkovicova, though.

“Canada was at the top of my list for quite a while. I was ready to make a change with volleyball,” said Palkovicova, the outside hitter.

Coming back across the Atlantic was also Spratt, who returned for her senior year.

“From watching Abby’s pro games, I got to see Ema play quite a bit and she really stood out,” Grimm said.

“She’s a lefty with a heavy shot that can really score. Abby also told me that she was a great teammate and how hard she worked — the kinds of things you don’t see on tape. I knew she would be a great fit here.”

Volleyball links Canada, Europe

The language barrier wasn’t going to be an issue for Palkovicova, as she studied foreign languages and intercultural communications while playing in her home country. She is fluent in English, Spanish, Slovak and Czech.

Grimm would have to wait an extra year to work with Palkovicova in person, though. Her arrival with the return of Spratt came as Grimm and his family was boarding a jet to Denmark for a gap year of their own, leaving the program in the hands of interim head coach Behlul Yavasgel.

The Grimms wanted to give their kids a different experience growing up, so they took them to his wife’s home country where they enrolled in Danish schools, hung out with distant relatives and enjoyed the sights and sounds that come with living abroad for a year.

“That was something we always wanted to do before our kids got too old and it got too difficult with their schooling. I’m thankful that the university allowed me to step away for the year and come back to my job when our trip was done,” said Grimm.

The only downside to living in Denmark was that WolfPack games started at 3 a.m. locally.

Palkovicova begins to shine

As Palkovicova was making her impact with the ‘Pack, Grimm was sleeping. When he watched the previous day’s action the following morning, he saw the Slovak’s game begin to shine with TRU.

Easing into the lineup, she began recording a stretch of double-digit kills in nine of her first 10 games, highlighted by a 27-kill performance against the University of Saskatchewan.

“You could tell she was going to be a key player for us,” Grimm said.

“She has this intensity about her and brings an emotional aspect to our team. She plays with a heavy left arm from the opposite position, which is a nice bonus.”

Palkovicova, who is studying marketing in a post-baccalaureate program at TRU, was trending toward consideration for conference awards, but a broken finger ended her freshman season 12 games in.

“I was going up for a block against (the University of) Calgary, and the ball hit my finger in an odd way and broke it pretty bad,” she said.

“I’ve broken my fingers in each of the last few years, but this one was different.”

Sidelined by complex fracture

The middle finger on her hammer hand had a complex fracture around the knuckle. A hairline fracture also appeared in the ring finger.

The complexity of the injury left her sidelined for the season.

Without the 6-foot Euro for the home stretch, a young WolfPack squad stumbled and lost each of its final 10 games.

“I talked with Behlul quite often if he ever had questions, but I wanted to let him have that head coaching experience and tried to let him do his own thing,” Grimm said.

Departing for Slovakia after the school year ended, Palkovicova claimed that it took months for her fingers to feel normal during the beach volleyball season.

Tough start to final season

Back in Kamloops this fall with a middle finger resembling a dog leg left, Palkovicova did her best to help a young WolfPack squad navigate a loaded first half of the season.

Running into three of the top four teams out of the gates, the WolfPack started 2-8 while Palkovicova sat 12th in the conference with 2.76 kills per set.

Her team was looking forward to a lighter second half of the season when the fatal crash killed one member of the men’s volleyball team and severely injured two more.

Resuming play in the New Year wasn’t easy.

“We are all part of the athletic community and we feel very compassionate for them. The incident also made me realize that we are all fortunate to be here, so we should take advantage of every minute and every game,” said Palkovicova.

The WolfPack started the winter half of the season 4-1 before hitting a five-game skid. Sweeping the Brandon University Bobcats on the road last weekend positioned them for a playoff spot heading into the final weekend of the season.

“We lost three seniors and had some injuries to key players early on so it might have taken us a while to come together," Grimm said.

"Also with it being my first year back with the team, it might have taken longer than I thought to play more like a unit with some quality decision making."

Playoff picture not yet set

A five-way log jam occupies the eighth and final playoff spot and the Canada West tie-breaking system could be pushed to its limits depending how this weekend shakes down across the Prairies.

To make things easiest on themselves, they need to win in as few sets as possible to obtain the most points possible. After that, begin crossing your fingers and toes while the other matches unfold. But even then, nothing is guaranteed.

“It’s my last weekend and a trip to the playoffs are on the line. I am going to go out, have fun and hit the s--t out of the ball,” Palkovicova said.

“To make the playoffs would be the greatest feeling for me after I broke my finger last year and we missed the playoffs. It would be really good to leave TRU knowing I helped bring them back to the playoffs.”

Following the Friday night tilt against the Mount Royal University Cougars (5:30 p.m. start), the WolfPack will hold a graduating ceremony for Palkovicova, followed by the men’s team saluting their four graduating players Sam Elgert, Corbin Ockerman, Dyaln VanSpankeren and Riley Brinnen, who was involved in the fatal car crash two months ago.