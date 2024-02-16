Kamloops councillor says Northbridge site, precinct lands could fit into BC Build initiative

Photo: KTW file The Northbridge Hotel in the 300-block of Tranquille Road has been slated for redevelopment, and now it's being eyed for inclusion in the provincial government's newly announced BC Builds program.

A Kamloops councillor says the city has identified a couple of opportunities to partner with the province through its recently announced housing-focused BC Builds program, including the city-owned Northbridge Hotel property on Tranquille Road.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said members of council attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities Housing Summit this week had a chance to discuss potential housing projects with provincial leaders.

She said Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing, met with councillors and some city staff to discuss Kamloops projects.

“He spent 45 minutes talking with us specifically about Kamloops, hearing about projects that have been in motion already for years from city staff who are doing some excellent work that need to make it across the finish line — and the projects that will fit best into Build BC, and create opportunities for partnerships where it is a win for everyone,” Neustaeter said.

“For our community here in Kamloops, for the province who wants to show up and show their dedication to Kamloops and what we need. And so that time was invaluable, and we're grateful for it, and left feeling very heard and very hopeful.”

According to the province, the BC Builds initiative is intended to leverage government and community-owned land to build more affordable homes for middle-income earners. The program will provide low-cost financing to fast track developments on underused land, and will focus on building below-market rental housing first.

Neustaeter said there are a couple of opportunities in Kamloops which could fit with this initiative, including the next steps for a North Shore property on which the former Northbridge Hotel still stands.

'Significant opportunity' for development

The City of Kamloops purchased the site, 377 Tranquille Rd., for $7.1 million in October of 2021. At the time, city officials said they would look to offer the property at a future date for market development.

“There's significant opportunity there to build housing that we need in Kamloops," Neustaeter said.

"And we would like to continue the conversation about what that looks like next, and BC Housing’s involvement as well as the ministry."

Another site being eyed is provincially owned land at Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street — known as the Columbia Precinct — which Neustaeter said holds “significant potential” for Kamloops.

“It's particularly important because of its proximity to healthcare services already established, including the hospital,” she said.

Coun. Bill Sarai told Castanet Kamloops he believes staff and council have made “great strides” in advocating for precinct land development. He said the underused land could be used to build much-needed homes of all types — from affordable homes to supportive housing.

Neustaeter said she believes it’s important the city remain focused in order to see progress made on these potential projects and partnerships.

"The ministry needs to hear us speaking with an aligned voice that is knowledgeable and informed both about what fits into BC Builds, but also about our priorities here in Kamloops,” she said.

Work to demolish the Northbridge Hotel got underway last March. The building was supposed to have been brought down in June, but it's still standing.

According to a Radio NL story from November, the city is waiting for Telus to remove telecommunications hardware the company has installed on top of the structure.