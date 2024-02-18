New housing development, post-pandemic expansion has Kamloops' Miltimore packing up shop

Photo: KTW file

Lee’s Music and Riversong Guitar will soon be on the move due to a post-pandemic expansion while its soon-to-be former digs in downtown Kamloops are slated for a major overhaul.

City council last week approved a development permit on the property, at 13th Avenue and Battle Street, to make way for a five-storey condominium complex with commercial space on the ground floor.

Mike Miltimore, who’s owned the building since the early 2000s, sold it two years ago to its current owner, who is based in the Lower Mainland.

The building will be torn down to make way for a new structure with 20 condo units and five commercial spaces.

Miltimore, meanwhile has a new, larger guitar factory in Sicamous — a former houseboat manufacturing facility with 20-foot ceilings that has been renovated and is ready to move into.

He also sold his former Riversong Guitar location on Lorne Street two years ago and consolidated his operations at the Battle Street location of Lee’s Music during the pandemic.

“And it's been it's been really tough I have to admit,” Miltimore said, adding that during the pandemic the audio-visual side of his businesses slowed down but guitar sales took off.

Company growing

Accommodating new production demands led to acquiring a bigger space in Sicamous.

Miltimore, however, is not leaving Kamloops, which will still be home to his music store, Lee's Music, and audio-visual company, which has also expanded since the pandemic.

He’s currently looking for about 4,000 square feet in Kamloops to house those operations.

In the meantime he is leasing the Battle Street location from the current owner and, though his lease is up in April, has an option to extend it another year.

Miltimore said the development of his current Battle Street location is likely still a couple years away, but he will move as soon as the right fit comes along.

“I'm looking forward to our new digs, and I will miss that building," he said.

"I know every inch of it. I don't think there's a spot I haven't done some work on in that building over the years.”