Kamloops Symphony to combine opera and hand-drawn illustrations for Women's Day show

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Heidi Muendel

The Kamloops Symphony next concert will combine hand-drawn illustrations and opera in honour of International Women’s Day.

The KSO said guest artist and opera singer Heidi Muendel will take the stage as 800 illustrations by artist Pauline Stive are stitched together to create a “symphonic narrative,” titled Light The Night: A Symphonic Graphic Novel.

“Light The Night explores love, loss, creativity, and identity through stunning images and powerful music,” the KSO said in a news release

“Witness this fusion of artforms celebrating women’s voices in music in honour of International Women’s Day.”

The KSO said Muendel has sung and taught in Europe for a decade. Muendel currently teaches voice lessons at the Kamloops Symphony Music School and leads the Kamloops Pride Choir.

The concert will take place at the Sagebrush Theatre on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm on March 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets to Light the Night are available online.