TRU Students' Union eyes new building as engagement picks up on campus

The Thompson Rivers University Students’ Union says it has seen an uptick in engagement among its members, and now TRUSU officials are planning to use surplus cash to build a new students’ union building on campus.

TRUSU Executive Director Nathan Lane said the union has struggled in previous years to hold quorum at its annual general meeting due to a lack of attendees, often drawing only 50 or so people.

Contrast that with last month's TRUSU AGM, which saw well over 100 students in attendance, Lane said — a trend that has been evident since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samikshya Paudel, TRUSU equity committee vice president, credited much of the union’s emerging popularity with outreach work on campus.

“Especially after COVID, there was this time at the university when people actually couldn't interact with people and such,” Paudel said.

“Now TRUSU is doing great with its community outreach and such, they do free meals, we do different events. So people actually know what TRUSU does and people want to get involved in doing meaningful work.”

‘Making students’ life better’

Paudel said the students’ union’s services include community meals, clothing donations, financial aid and hosting events around campus.

The union’s advocacy includes lobbying municipal, provincial or federal governments, including a recent letter sent to the province signed onto by TRUSU.

At the meeting in January, TRUSU said it has seen “massive growth” in the number of students accessing the TRUSU grants fund, a fund used to host events and send union delegates to conferences.

TRUSU said 20 to 30 applicants access the fund each meeting. They credit large surpluses that were built up during the COVID-19 pandemic for the increased engagement in the fund.

“There are always people when you need people. People come together to help and support each other, people come together when in times of need, people are passionate about making students’ life better,” Paudel said.

“We do lots of tabling around campus, different times of the year as well. So that's a really good way to engage students, that's how people learn about us.”

Cash keeps union running smoothly

In its 2023-24 budget, TRUSU brought in nearly $200,000 more than the previous year from membership fees, which they credit to an influx of international students this academic year. Every full and part-time student automatically pays membership dues as part of their tuition.

“We have a building, we have staff. For all of these things we need some funds to make the student union run smoothly,” Paudel said.

The union’s total assets as of last summer were valued at $7.7 million, including the Common Grounds coffee shop in the TRUSU building on campus.

TRUSU’s total revenue last year was $5.6 million, with a surplus just over $450,000. Operating surpluses are being put away to fund a new students’ union building.