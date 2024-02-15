Refreshed plans for mixed-use build near historic Kamloops train station return to city council

Photo: City of Kamloops / Richard Hunter Architect Inc. Council is once again considering a proposal for a mixed-use, three-storey building in Station Plaza, east of the historic CN Railway station.

Developers behind a proposed three-storey build planned next to the historic train station in downtown Kamloops have brought a refreshed design back to city council for consideration after the first proposal was denied.

The mixed-use development is proposed for a currently vacant lot at 520 Lorne St., situated just east of the train station.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, told council during its Feb. 6 meeting the plans include space for one commercial unit, intended to be a restaurant or a cafe, and two residential units.

“This property has come before council more recently in 2023 for a very similar type of application. The application was denied by council, there were numerous reasons why it was denied,” he said.

In May of last year, council voted 6-1 to turn down the development permit application, citing concerns about building design and a lack of neighbourhood engagement.

“[The developers] have come back with more engagement with the residents, so they conducted different surveys online, and then also they hosted an evening open house at the restaurant there,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said developers have lowered the structure’s height by 1.5 metres in order to address concerns about how the three storey building will fit into the Station Plaza neighbourhood.

“They also looked at the concerns in regards to appearance and fitting into the existing, the old station. So they have changed the exterior facade somewhat,” he said, adding these changes involved adjusting the roof design and the size of the windows.

Council voted in favour of distributing a notice of intent to consider issuing a development variance permit necessary for the build to move forward.

In June 2023, council approved a development permit application for a proposed two-storey mixed-use building on a lot to the west of the historic CN station. The building was planned to include office space and a three-bedroom apartment.