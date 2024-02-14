Kamloops Mounties seek tips about missing elderly man last heard from a month ago

Photo: RCMP Norman Robertson

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

Kamloops RCMP said Norman Robertson was reported missing to police Feb. 5 after his family hadn't heard from him in more than a month.

Robertson’s last known address is in Kamloops but it’s unknown if he is still living in the area, police said.

“Since the initial report, police have obtained an image of Norman to distribute to the public,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“The photo is a few years old, but hopefully Norman or someone who recognizes him will see it and have information to help us locate him.”

Robertson is described as a white man standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds with white hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information that may help locate Robertson is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.