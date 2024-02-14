Firefighter medical unit, sidewalk among City of Kamloops wish list items up for discussion

Photo: Castanet

A dedicated medical response unit for Kamloops Fire Rescue and a $3-million facelift for the 500-block of Victoria Street are among eight supplemental budget items that will be considered by city council.

The eight additional business cases up for consideration also include a $1.7-million sidewalk for Todd Road and a $2-million pedestrian pathway in Rose Hill.

Five of the supplemental budget items are requests from municipal departments, and the remaining three are being presented on behalf of community organizations, a press release from the city stated.

The supplementary budget items will be presented at council's committee of the whole meeting next Tuesday, and again during a public forum at the McArthur Island Sports Centre at 7 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend if they would like to ask questions and chat with city administration or council members about the provisional budget and supplementary budget items.

The 2024 provisional budget currently contains 10.81 per cent property tax increase to maintain service the same levels as last year due to existing contractual obligations and economic impacts, though council has asked staff to find efficiencies.

The eight supplementary items are set apart from this increase at present as they would be either a change to the level of a service currently provided or offer something completely new.

Public input on supplemental budget items can also be submitted online until the end of the day on Feb. 27.

Council will then receive an engagement report before deciding whether to include any of the supplemental items in the budget.

In 2023 council received and approved 10 supplemental budget items and passed a tax increase of about seven per cent. Among the approved items from last year was adding firefighters in Westsyde, covering half the cost of a pedestrian overpass to TRU and adding a marquee sign downtown.