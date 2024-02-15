Kamloops city councillor asks housing minister to consider provincial land on Columbia Street for affordable homes

Photo: UBCM During the UBCM Housing Summit Tuesday, Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai asked Ravi Kahlon, provincial minister of housing, about partnering with municipalities and building affordable homes on under-used, government-owned land.

A Kamloops councillor says he believes the city has made “great strides” advocating for the development of a parcel of provincially owned land on Columbia Street, asking B.C.'s housing minister about partnering to build affordable homes at the site.

Coun. Bill Sarai said the so-called Columbia Precinct — underused government land at the southwest corner of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street — can be used to build much needed homes of all types, from affordable homes to supportive housing. Council has raised the matter with province, and government representatives have toured the site.

“I think we're in a good place, and we’ll see. We’ve done everything we can,” Sarai said.

“Now, just to show the true partnership, we’re hoping the ministry and other agencies that are within that government come to the table, and let's get to work and build that site up.”

Underused land discussed at UBCM

During the Union of B.C. Municipalities Housing Summit on Tuesday, Coun. Bill Sarai asked Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon if the provincial and federal government have discussed helping municipalities deliver affordable housing by making use of underused government land.

“With those under-utilized lands, [we] could save that price of that land if the municipality could tag in with the feds and the province to build those housing units that are desperately needed," Sarai said. "Are those conversations happening?”

Kahlon noted the timing of Sarai’s question, as the provincial government had just announced the launch of BC Builds. According to the province, the initiative “leverages” government and community-owned land to build more affordable homes for middle-income earners.

The program will provide low-cost financing to fast track developments on underused land, and will focus on building below-market rental housing first.

“I think it’s a game changer, and it’s to address the very question you just raised,” Kahlon said.

He said the province is “game” to partner with any community which has identified available land for this type of middle-income housing.

“We're looking to partner with anyone, but we want to protect it, we want to make sure that it stays in non-market housing space, and that the lands not get sold, it stay in the public hands in the future,” Kahlon said.

“We’re game and I know that our staff have reached out to Kamloops and I appreciate your advocacy.”

City shown commitment to Columbia Precinct partnership

Sarai told Castanet Kamloops he had the Columbia Precinct lands in mind when he asked the question, but added as the vice president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association, he knows there’s land belonging to federal and provincial governments throughout B.C. which could be used to achieve housing targets.

He said using government land for middle-income homes could have more impact when it comes to housing affordability than building more four-plexes and six-plexes throughout the city.

Sarai noted the work of Kamloops staff and council when it comes to advocating for housing development on the precinct land.

“We’ve made some great strides since the last housing summit," he said.

"I truly believe that the next intake for BC Builds, which I believe is March, I think we've made our case — and we've shown the commitment, unified commitment from council."