Kamloops medical health officer says expansion of safer supply would have narrow reach

A Kamloops-based medical health officer says a controversial expansion of safe supply, recommended in a recent report by B.C.'s top doctor, will have a "limited" reach.

A recent review of the prescribed safer supply program in B.C. by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends the province increase the range of drugs available to include smokable fentanyl and other substances.

The report said an "ethical analysis" of prescribed safer supply concludes that interventions to reduce certain or severe harms are justified, even if it means there may be "uncertain harms" to the broader population.

Fenton said she thinks it's important to look at options to expand access to that program, noting it is only for people who are in medical treatment for substance use disorder.

“It’s reach is limited, but it's an important advancement,” Fenton said.

Fenton told Castanet Kamloops she feels the rhetoric surrounding illicit drug use has gotten worse in the year since B.C. implemented a three-year pilot program decriminalizing the possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use.

The pilot has experienced backlash with multiple cities, including Kamloops, implementing bylaws prohibiting illicit drug use in public spaces.

“Dr. Henry’s thorough evaluation of prescribed alternatives is important to support expansion of the life-saving measure, given the criticism the program has been under since its inception,” Fenton told Castanet Kamloops via email.

The province said it is reviewing Henry’s report, the recommendations from which require “further review and consultation.”

Henry’s report said 4,331 people have access to prescribed safer supply, a small fraction of the at least 115,000 people with opioid use disorder in B.C., leaving the majority of drug users at risk of death from the toxic illicit market.

Programs prescribing alternatives to toxic street drugs are also operational in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec.