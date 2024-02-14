Kamloops pot shop fined $7K after selling cannabis to 16-year-old undercover agent

Photo: Castanet

A North Kamloops cannabis store has been fined $7,000 after it was caught selling weed to an underage government agent posing undercover as a customer.

On July 11, a 16-year-old working as an undercover government agent walked into Fiore Fresco, 750 Fortune Dr., and purchased two drinkable cannabis products without being asked for identification — a violation of B.C.’s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

A representative of the store admitted the offence and apologized, calling it an anomaly and "a gross mistake," according to a written decision from B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

The representative said the store added an age prompt on its point-of-sale software following the incident, in addition to regular staff meetings, a staff group text and other measures already in place.

Fines for a first offence range from $7,000 to $11,000. The store was fined the minimum $7,000.