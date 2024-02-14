High-end items targeted by burglars in break-in at downtown home, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Jewelry, cash and designer handbags were targeted by burglars in a break-in at a residence in downtown Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to the 600-block of St. Paul Street at about 11 p.m. on Friday for a report of a break-in. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the burglary is believed to have taken place sometime between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Jewelry, cash and designer bags and clothing were included in the items stolen,” she said.

Evelyn said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has video or information regarding the burglary.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.