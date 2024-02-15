'Superman' running coast-to-coast across Canada catches breath in Kamloops before final push

Photo: Castanet Jonathan Nabbs is calling Kamloops home the next few days as he completes his cross-Canada run raising money for cancer research.

A New Zealand man running across Canada to raise money for children with cancer is calling Kamloops home for a few days as he nears the finish line — a pit stop he circled on his calendar months ago.

Jonathan Nabbs, 33, has been traversing the country from St. John's, N.L., since last May, stopping in Kamloops on day 287 of his trek. He runs about the length of a full marathon each day, covering nearly 7,000 kilometres to date and stopping to speak at elementary schools and visit children in cancer treatment centres along the way.

Following a stop in the Shuswap, Nabbs reached Kamloops on Tuesday afternoon and is staying three days with a Valleyview family that heard about his journey and offered to help.

That Canadian hospitality is something he has experienced across the country as multiple strangers upon hearing of his journey have hosted him.

“I hadn't expected how good hearted and hospitable and open everyone has been. It's really added another lovely element to the whole trip,” Nabbs said.

In Kamloops, Nabbs has plans to visit students at Marion Schilling and Ralph Bell elementary schools. he also needs to restock supplies and have the stroller he keeps his gear in fixed before hitting the Coquihalla Highway this weekend.

Parents inspired run

Nabbs said cancer awareness is a cause that means a lot to him as both his parents recently passed away from the disease. His father died from cancer in 2020 and his mother followed the next year.

“I wanted to do something constructive with my grief, rather than sit around feeling sorry for myself,” Nabbs said.

This is Nabbs' first time in Canada and he was inspired to complete the run by Canadian athlete Terry Fox. He said he chose to run across Canada because he wanted a big challenge and big adventure.

Nabbs, who started the journey when he was 32, described his experience as surreal.

“Kamloops has always represented the final chapter of this whole cross Canada run for me,” Nabbs said.

“For a long time, I didn't know if I would even make it this far, you know, with injuries, or if the weather was gonna beat me or whatever — wildlife even — and to actually be able to say I've made it to Kamloops already it's surreal. It’s exciting.”

Super suit has super message

Nabbs has been completing his journey in a Superman costume — something he says is meant to inspire the children he meets in cancer wards, and is apt given his 8,000-kilometre odyssey.

He said it also helps with fundraising — a fact on full display when he stopped in to visit Castanet Kamloops. A passerby asked to take a picture together, asked him why he was wearing the costume and then committed to sending him a donation.

Nabbs plans to reach Vancouver by the end of the month and run another marathon on Vancouver Island on March 1.

He has raised about $65,000 to date for pediatric oncology.

To find out more about Nabbs' journey or to make a donation to support Childhood Cancer Canada, click here.