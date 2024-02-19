Kamloops council accepting nominations for Exemplary Service Awards

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is once again accepting nominations for its exemplary service awards.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the awards recognize local volunteers who have dedicated significant time and service to the community and the wellbeing of Kamloops citizens.

The awards are presented in two categories — for young adults under 30 and those 30 and over.

Award recipients need to have been residents in Kamloops and cannot be nominated by a family member.

Nominations will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 2024, and the individuals selected by council to receive an award this year will be recognized at a ceremony on April 17.

More information on the nomination criteria and the nomination form can be found on the City of Kamloops website.