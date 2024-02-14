Attackers plead guilty after drunken group beating caught on video at Kamloops park

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Two Kamloops girls have been sentenced to probation for beating up a romantic rival during a drunken teen party at a city park — an attack that was filmed by bystanders.

Both teens pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from an incident at a party at Westsyde Centennial Park on Aug. 13, 2022. Neither can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens were among a large group of young people drinking at the park when an altercation broke out. Court heard the two teens and a third co-accused approached the victim and started arguing with her “about a relationship issue.”

The girls, who were in their mid-teens, began to beat the victim. The assault was caught on video.

The victim lost a number of piercings and was left with a cut lip and a bleeding nose. In a victim-impact statement, she said the beating left her scared to go to school or get on the bus for fear that she would run into her attackers.

Two of the accused have pleaded guilty and both were sentenced to probation — one for 12 months and the other for eight. Both were granted a conditional discharge, meaning their criminal records will remain unblemished if they complete their probation terms without incident.

The third accused pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday, what was supposed to have been the first day of her trial. A date for her sentencing has not yet taken place.