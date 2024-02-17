Mustard Seed Kamloops taking part in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk

Photo: Coldest Night of the Year / file photo

The Mustard Seed Kamloops is inviting people to take part in a fundraising event to help support the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The non-profit is once again taking part in Coldest Night of the Year, an annual walk which will happen on Saturday, Feb. 24, in cities across Canada to raise money for local charities.

This year’s event will mark the first in-person Coldest Night of the Year walk in Kamloops since 2020.

Leanna Wereley, Mustard Seed Kamloops communications and volunteer coordinator, said it’s an important event for the non-profit for two key reasons.

“One, it raises money for our people who are most vulnerable. And two, because it brings awareness of what people struggle through at this time of year, the realities of being out in the cold for several hours without the opportunity or option to go indoors,” she said.

“I think when we become more aware, we do something about it. When we know better, we do better.”

Wereley said there will be two- and five-kilometre walking routes mapped out at Riverside Park on the evening of the event, which will start at 5 p.m. Route leaders will be stationed along the way to cheer on participants.

Reflection points will be set up at various locations, intended to draw attention to what unhoused people might experience, and suggesting ways the community can help.

Participants will be welcomed to the event with hot Starbucks coffee, and hot chili and soup will be served at Sandman Centre after the walk.

Wereley said all money raised through the walk will stay local. The Mustard Seed Kamloops has an ambitious goal to raise $30,000, and it’s nearly a third of the way there, with about $7,500 in donations.

Adult participants who raise at least $150, or kids who raise $75 will receive a Coldest Night of the Year toque.

Anyone interested can find out more about the event online.