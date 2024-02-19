City of Kamloops seeking ESS volunteers ahead of flood, wildfire seasons

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is looking for Emergency Support Services volunteers to help out in times of crisis.

In a news release, the city said the Kamloops ESS team is a dedicated group of volunteers and staff who help provide basic supports to people who have been forced to leave their homes due to fire, floods or other emergencies.

Volunteers must participate in training courses to help them prepare for such events.

“Our ESS volunteers and staff are well trained to work in our reception centre,” said Natasha Hartson, the city’s community and emergency supports supervisor.

“Training is important for both the volunteers and the evacuees. It helps prepare the volunteers to understand what to expect, and gives them the tools they need to be able to best support the evacuees.”

The city said ESS volunteers must be comfortable working on computers and speaking with evacuees over the phone. They must be able to complete the necessary training, and obtain a police information and vulnerable sector check.

Two volunteer orientation sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 24. Those interested in joining the team are encouraged to attend to find out more about the ESS role and the steps required to become a volunteer.

The Wednesday session will be held at the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Saturday session will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Sports Centre Lounge at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Residents can register to attend an orientation session and find more information about the Kamloops ESS team through the city’s website.