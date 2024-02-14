Former Abbotsford mayor tapped as municipal advisor for embattled Kamloops council

Photo: City of Abbotsford Former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun speaking at a press conference on Dec. 2, 2021.

A former Abbotsford mayor has been selected to be the new municipal advisor for Kamloops council, tasked with providing support and guidance to the city's elected officials as they work through governance issues.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson confirmed Tuesday that Henry Braun, who served as mayor for two terms before stepping down in 2022, has been appointed by the ministry of municipal affairs to take on the role.

“They’re moving forward, and it’s awesome,” the mayor said, adding he met Braun over Zoom on Monday.

Hamer-Jackson said he’s looking forward to having Braun work with council.

Braun served for eight years as mayor before deciding not to run for re-election in 2022. He was at the helm when Abbotsford was hit by devastating flooding caused by an atmospheric river event in November 2021.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, the ministry of municipal affairs said Braun’s contract has already started, and will run until June.

Kamloops council voted unanimously in September to ask the province for a municipal advisor to help provide guidance through turbulent times. The service is offered by the B.C. government at no cost to municipalities.

The former Abbotsford mayor has taken over as municipal advisor more than a month after the departure of Peter Fassbender, who started meeting with Kamloops mayor and council in December before he was suddenly moved out of the role.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Braun for more information about his appointment.