Kamloops Film Festival will screen award-winning Indigenous documentary WaaPaKe

Photo: National Film Board of Canada

Kamloops will be host to a screening of WaaPaKe (Tomorrow), an award-winning Indigenous documentary about intergenerational trauma.

The film, produced by the National Film Board of Canada, will be screened at the Paramount Theatre during the Kamloops Film Society's 28th Annual Kamloops Film Festival.

The film board said the documentary’s director, Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin, is a Cree artist, scholar and filmmaker and member of the Attawapiskat First Nation in Ontario.

“Jules Koostachin steps in front of the camera and allows audiences to sit alongside three generations of her family members, fellow artists and activists, into a circle of truth-telling about intergenerational trauma,” the film board said.

“Among the interviewees are Jules’s mother Rita, a residential school survivor and her son, actor Asivak Koostachin.”

The feature-length documentary received the Best BC Film award at the Vancouver International Film Festival last year.

According to the national film board, the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is mentioned at a pivotal moment in the film.

The documentary will be screened on March 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets and further information about the documentary are available online.