Barre and yoga class to raise funds for local families with rare diseases

Photo: Movement Collective

A Kamloops barre and yoga class is hoping to raise awareness and funds for those afflicted with rare diseases.

Kristen Pickell, owner of Movement Collective, said she’ll be hosting a barre yoga fusion class later this month as part of a fundraiser for two local families, titled Rise for Rare.

All proceeds from the event will go to the families of 11-year-old Jude Mitton, who is living with the fatal diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and 10-year-old Jack Gauthier, who lives with ASH1L.

“We found that the recoveries that we’re raising the money for and helping out — there are no funding for these things, so parents are at cost for all these things as well,” Pickell said.

“It's difficult and we want to make sure that we support them in a way that we can as a community.”

Pickell said there are 17 spaces in the class but it's filling up fast. She said the fundraiser’s goal is to raise $510, which will be split between Mitton and Gauthier’s families.

“These things just need to be talked about and shared so that people are more aware of these things,” Pickell said.

The one-hour class will be held Feb. 24, on International Rare Disease Day.

The class will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Yew Street Food Hall, 107 Yew St.

For more information or to register, click here.