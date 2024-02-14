Despite woes, health officials confident in staffing for planned Kamloops cancer centre

Photo: KTW file

High-ranking health officials say they are confident the planned five-storey cancer centre to be built at Royal Inland Hospital by 2028 will be staffed, despite healthcare workers in the region being already stretched thin.

During a visit to Kamloops announcing the approved business plan for the cancer centre, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the staffing numbers of the facility will be “significant” but provided no specific total.

He went on to say RIH has seen a net of 100 new staff over last year — doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. Asked if he had any concerns about staffing the cancer centre, Dix said anyone would want more if asked whether there was enough staffing.

“That's a critical part of it over the next number of years is not just building the building, and supporting the building, it’s ensuring that we have the staff to fill it,” Dix said.

“I think people love this community and they're going to want to come to this centre.”

Dix added he thinks one good recruitment tool the Kamloops centre will have going for it is that it will be one of the first new cancer centres built in B.C. in some time.

Will provincewide support attract staff?

BC Cancer Foundation President Sarah Roth told Castanet Kamloops she is optimistic and is remaining positive the Kamloops cancer centre will be adequately staffed.

B.C. is the only province in Canada with a provincewide cancer treatment delivery system — the role of BC Cancer — and that's something Roth believes will be attractive to health care professionals.

Roth, who heads the fundraising arm of the agency, said BC Cancer promotes and encourages research — which she feels will help recruitment to Kamloops because people who are interested in oncology will want to be part of an organization making advancements in the field.

She also said the BC Cancer system supports each facility, which should attract staff to Kamloops because they can feel confident there's a whole system supporting their work.

“I believe that as we're investing in infrastructure, and as we're investing in research and as philanthropy is playing such an important role in ensuring physicians and scientists have all the tools they need to do their work, this will result in successful recruitment and retention,” Roth said.

B.C. currently has six cancer centres with four more to be built — in Kamloops, Nanaimo, Burnaby and Surrey — over the next few years.

Asked if she has any concerns with trying to staff four new cancer centres at about the same time, Roth noted B.C. is an attractive place to move to and said she feels they will do well attracting top people.

“We as a BC Cancer Foundation, we're going to do whatever we can to help with recruitment and retention, and the more we invest in research and and state-of-the-art equipment, it makes it a lot more attractive for people to want to work in healthcare and in cancer," she said.

Recent builds have been hard to staff

Ahead of the opening of the Phil and Jeannie Gaglardi Tower in 2022, RIH executive director Tracey Rannie told Castanet Kamloops the hospital was in a staffing shortage, and would “be working toward” adequate staffing in that building, adding it would “take a while to recruit.”

When the centre opened, staff in the hospital had to be redeployed to cover shifts in the new building. According to Interior Health, RIH had a staff vacancy rate of 28 per cent at the time.

In 2019, the Nicola Valley Hospital opened a long-overdue expansion of its emergency room, however, the facility has shuttered numerous times in the years since due to staffing shortages — a trend that has continued into 2024 with the ER having been closed twice in recent days.