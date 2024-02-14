Kamloops man's trial on child-sex allegations set for January of 2025

Photo: RCMP Guy David Purcell

A Kamloops man won’t stand trial until next year on charges he sexually assaulted a teenager and talked her into making child pornography.

Guy David Purcell, 39, is facing charges of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, breach of bail, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to make child pornography.

Last year, prosecutors sought and received permission for direct indictment in Purcell’s case, meaning he was ordered straight to trial. Direct indictment is a special legal power available to prosecutors that requires high-level government approval and is typically only used in complex cases.

The allegations against Purcell date back to a two-day period in August of 2022. The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops and the complainant, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, is a teenaged girl.

In the weeks after Purcell was first charged, Mounties issued a plea for tips about other offences, go so far as to ask parents to show his picture to their children.

During a brief hearing Monday in B.C. Supreme Court, Purcell’s six-day trial was set to begin on Jan. 13, 2025.