BIG Little Science Centre to host event on winemaking, tasting

Photo: Big Little Science Centre

The Big Little Science Centre will be stepping out of the science lab to uncork the mysteries of winemaking and wine tasting.

The science centre has partnered with Monte Creek Winery to host its seasonal Adult Big Night Out event that will focus on the science of wine.

The event will feature a curated selection of wine tasting and scientific discussion with wine maker Galen Barnhardt on sustainable practices of grape growing and winemaking.

“The science centre will transform into a venue for oenophiles and novices alike, while offering a new lens through which to view our captivating exhibits,” the Big Little Science Centre said in a news release.

The event will be held at the science centre’s location downtown, 458 Seymour St., on March 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online.