Mounties use spike belt to stop car stolen from Logan Lake gas station

Photo: Castanet

A car stolen from a gas station in Logan Lake over the weekend did not get too far before it was stopped by a police spike belt, Mounties say.

According to police, a Volkswagen Jetta was stolen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday from a gas station on Chartrand Avenue in Logan Lake.

Officers spotted the vehicle 15 minutes later travelling toward Spences Bridge.

“However, given the suspect speeding excessively and erratically, officers did not pursue for public safety concerns,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

Grandy said Mounties set up a spike belt near Highway 8 and Highway 1, which was successful in getting the stolen Jetta to stop.

Christopher Jacob Alexander Loosely-Millman, 41, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police and dangerous driving. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.