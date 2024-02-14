SD73 running out of options, facing pressures from enrolment growth and aging facilities

Photo: Castanet

As B.C.'s Ministry of Education continues to deal with emerging enrolment pressures across the province, the Kamloops-Thompson school district says its aging facilities will soon create a real problem with no clear solution.

In a report presented to SD73's board of education on Monday night, staff said they expect the district to grow by 150 students each year and capacity issues will continue to present a problem.

“Our own projections show continued growth in the foreseeable future to over 17,000 students by 2033. Space challenges will continue and portables will be required,” said Art McDonald, SD73's director of facilities.

“Catchment changes need to be considered where feasible, but as a district there are not many options left.”

Many local schools overcapacity

Despite sweeping catchment changes slated to take effect in September in North Kamloops, many schools in the district are still facing a space crunch.

Sa-Hali Secondary is sitting at 131 per cent capacity and South Kamloops Secondary is at 110 per cent. McGowan Park, Pacific Way and Dufferin elementary schools have the highest capacity utilization, sitting at 160 per cent, 156 per cent and 152 per cent respectively.

Ten schools in the district are currently being used at over 120 per cent capacity utilization. SD73 is predicting schools in Kamloops will hit an average of 106 per cent capacity by 2029.

To accommodate the number of students, SD73 has converted many multipurpose and LART rooms into classrooms. The report says SD73 would require 29 portables and $5 million in order to convert these classrooms back to their original purpose.

As of the beginning of the school year there were 57 portables in the district.

Some help, but not enough

To help with the space crunch, the school district is slated to open two additional elementary schools in the fall — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

Both the Pineview Valley elementary and Batchelor Heights elementary school projects will continue to move forward after receiving ministry support.

But schools aren't the only issue. Based on enrolment projections in the next five years, the district is predicting a new bus route will need to be added each year — and the SD73 bus yard is full.

“The district’s transportation site in the City of Kamloops is at maximum capacity for parking buses when they are not transporting students,” the report reads.

“The district has an agreement with the City of Kamloops to use spaces for bus parking at their Mission Flats site. For the longer term, the district requires a new site.”

Many SD73 facilities showing age

While enrolment pressures continue to press the school district, many existing facilities are reaching the end of their lifespan.

SD73 says school buildings are considered to have a useful life of around 60 years. The report states 87 per cent of SD73 are over 40 years old and 58 per cent are over 50.

“When you look at the overall provincial funding and how they're doing it, they are struggling just dealing with expansion and enrolment growth,” McDonald said.

“I think it's fair to say I will not see replacements during my tenure here.”

Despite their age, the report to the school board states many of the district’s buildings are in good condition thanks to maintenance and upgrades.

'Significant gap' in funding

The report states there is a “significant gap” between funding provided and required from the ministry’s capital assets.

“As its school buildings continue to age, this gap will make it impossible for the district to maintain its buildings to current standards,” the report reads.

The report said SD73 must lobby the province for increased annual facilities grant and school enhancement program funding to maintain its buildings until replacement funding becomes available.

The full report can be read online.